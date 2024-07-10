Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and are appealing for information and relevant dash cam footage following a single-car crash on the A689.

The crash happened at around 2.15am on Wednesday, July 10, as a silver Audi A4 travelled east along the A689 towards Hartlepool.

It was reported that the vehicle left the motorway and crashed into some trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 17-year-old boy suffered a broken right arm and an injury to his knee.

Cleveland Police have arrested a boy and are appealing for information and relevant dash cam footage following a single-car crash on the A689.

"He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and he was bailed pending further enquiries.

“Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 129873.”