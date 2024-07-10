Boy arrested following crash on A689 coming into Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jul 2024, 17:53 BST
Cleveland Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and are appealing for information and relevant dash cam footage following a single-car crash on the A689.

The crash happened at around 2.15am on Wednesday, July 10, as a silver Audi A4 travelled east along the A689 towards Hartlepool.

It was reported that the vehicle left the motorway and crashed into some trees.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 17-year-old boy suffered a broken right arm and an injury to his knee.

Cleveland Police have arrested a boy and are appealing for information and relevant dash cam footage following a single-car crash on the A689.

"He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and he was bailed pending further enquiries.

“Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 129873.”

Footage can be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-for-dash-cam-following-a689-collision.