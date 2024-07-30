Boys voluntarily interviewed after video of hedgehog being kicked 'like a football' in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two young boys have been voluntarily interviewed by police following the death of a hedgehog in Hartlepool.

The incident reportedly happened on Erskine Road, at Owton Manor, at around 9.50pm on Monday, July 22.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show a number of youths repeatedly kicking a hedgehog along the road as they passed a number of houses and cars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hedgehog has since died and two boys have now been voluntarily interviewed.

Two young boys have been voluntarily interviewed following the death of a protected animal on Erskine Road, in Hartlepool, at around 9.50pm on Monday, July 22.Two young boys have been voluntarily interviewed following the death of a protected animal on Erskine Road, in Hartlepool, at around 9.50pm on Monday, July 22.
Two young boys have been voluntarily interviewed following the death of a protected animal on Erskine Road, in Hartlepool, at around 9.50pm on Monday, July 22.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “On Monday 29th July, two twelve-year-old boys were interviewed voluntarily in relation to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

"A third boy has been eliminated from the enquiry.

"Both boys will now be referred to the Youth Offending Team.”