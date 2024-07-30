Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two young boys have been voluntarily interviewed by police following the death of a hedgehog in Hartlepool.

The incident reportedly happened on Erskine Road, at Owton Manor, at around 9.50pm on Monday, July 22.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show a number of youths repeatedly kicking a hedgehog along the road as they passed a number of houses and cars.

The hedgehog has since died and two boys have now been voluntarily interviewed.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “On Monday 29th July, two twelve-year-old boys were interviewed voluntarily in relation to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

"A third boy has been eliminated from the enquiry.