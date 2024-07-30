Boys voluntarily interviewed after video of hedgehog being kicked 'like a football' in Hartlepool
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident reportedly happened on Erskine Road, at Owton Manor, at around 9.50pm on Monday, July 22.
Footage shared on social media appeared to show a number of youths repeatedly kicking a hedgehog along the road as they passed a number of houses and cars.
The hedgehog has since died and two boys have now been voluntarily interviewed.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “On Monday 29th July, two twelve-year-old boys were interviewed voluntarily in relation to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
"A third boy has been eliminated from the enquiry.
"Both boys will now be referred to the Youth Offending Team.”