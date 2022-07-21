Breaching domestic violence orders and drink driving: The latest Hartlepool court cases

Rebecca Kate Railton, 22, of Tintagel Close, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £550 fine, £55 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after she admitted driving without valid insurance on June 22 last year.

Sean Faulkner, 54, of Berkeley Avenue, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order, banned from driving for 46 months and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of drink driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance in Brentwood, Essex, on May 6.

Liam Rowbotham, 28, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of breaching the terms of a suspended sentence by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Kenneth Stuart Rogers, 62, of Kinross Grove, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for seven days and ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 costs and £85 costs after admitting speeding on the A689 at Newton Bewley on September 21.

Eric Swanson, 58, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 28 days after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by illegally attending a named property on June 22.

Kasey Willis, 29, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after she admitted one count of breaching the terms of a suspended sentence by failing to attend scheduled appointments.