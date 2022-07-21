Breaching domestic violence orders and drink driving: The latest Hartlepool court cases

Rebecca Kate Railton, 22, of Tintagel Close, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £550 fine, £55 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after she admitted driving without valid insurance on June 22 last year.
Sean Faulkner, 54, of Berkeley Avenue, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order, banned from driving for 46 months and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of drink driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance in Brentwood, Essex, on May 6.
Liam Rowbotham, 28, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of breaching the terms of a suspended sentence by failing to attend scheduled appointments.
Kenneth Stuart Rogers, 62, of Kinross Grove, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for seven days and ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 costs and £85 costs after admitting speeding on the A689 at Newton Bewley on September 21.
Eric Swanson, 58, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 28 days after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by illegally attending a named property on June 22.
Kasey Willis, 29, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after she admitted one count of breaching the terms of a suspended sentence by failing to attend scheduled appointments.
Geoffrey Dear, 63, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £200 costs after he was convicted of driving while using a hand-held phone on July 25 last year.