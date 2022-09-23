Breaking curfews and driving while banned - the latest Hartlepool cases at court
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Paul Downing, 50, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted one charge of failing to comply with a community order by breaking a curfew.
Jason Walker, 50, of Sledwick Road, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he was convicted of driving without valid insurance on October 25.
Tony Lally, 26, of Front Street, Shotton Colliery, was ordered to pay a £600 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £800 costs after he was convicted of two charges under the Environmental Act.
Most Popular
-
1
Hartlepool trader showed 'complete disregard' for public safety by hiring out 'filthy' and dangerous sunbeds at risk of catching fire or causing electrocution in Hartlepool and North Yorkshire
-
2
Cleveland Police charge 15-year-old boy with five alleged house burglaries in Hartlepool
-
3
Suspect appears in court over alleged Hartlepool £2 street robbery after man was 'stabbed in neck'
Paul Robinson, 45, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving while disqualified and without valid insurance on October 4.
Shane Jewson, 22, of Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, was fined £30 after he admitted one charge of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work.
Clare Judith Stabler, 49, of Swift Grove, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she was convicted of failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver.
Kevin O’Neil, 62, of Duke Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £90 fine and £85 costs after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order and community order.