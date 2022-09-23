Breaking curfews and driving while banned - the latest Hartlepool cases at court

Paul Downing, 50, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted one charge of failing to comply with a community order by breaking a curfew.

Jason Walker, 50, of Sledwick Road, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he was convicted of driving without valid insurance on October 25.

Tony Lally, 26, of Front Street, Shotton Colliery, was ordered to pay a £600 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £800 costs after he was convicted of two charges under the Environmental Act.

The Hartlepool cases were heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Paul Robinson, 45, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving while disqualified and without valid insurance on October 4.

Shane Jewson, 22, of Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, was fined £30 after he admitted one charge of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work.

Clare Judith Stabler, 49, of Swift Grove, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she was convicted of failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver.