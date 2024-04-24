Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The brawl took place on a Carlisle-Middlesbrough service as it travelled between Seaham and Horden stations en route to Hartlepool.

British Transport Police said in a statement: “Officers are releasing images following a fight on train between Seaham and Horden railway stations.

“On Saturday, 24 February, at around 10.10pm a fight broke out between a group of men on the 8.08pm Carlisle to Middlesbrough service.

Police would like to speak to these men following a fight on a Hartlepool-bound train.

“Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

“If you recognise them or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 786 of 24 February.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”