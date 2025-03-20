A burglar was caught after his own electronic tag confirmed he was inside the victim’s house at the time of the incident.

Robert Coles entered the address in Argent Street, Easington Colliery, in the early hours of April 13 last year.

He stole numerous items including cash, an iPhone, a diamond ring, a camera, passport and a bag containing a driving licence and bank cards.

Coles, 48, also took two sets of car keys belonging to two vehicles outside and before stealing a Mitsubishi Outlander after finishing his raid.

His electronic tag, having captured him inside the house, then recorded his route as he drove away from the scene.

CCTV taken from nearby also captured Coles in the area at the time of the incident.

Coles, formerly of Coronation Avenue, Horden, admitted his guilt at a hearing at Durham Crown Court earlier this month and this week was jailed for three years and one month.

Detective Constable Shaunagh Foreman, of Peterlee Volume Crime Team, said afterwards: “Burglary is a disgusting invasion of privacy that severely impacts victims and the wider community.

“Coles is a prolific offender who clearly thought he was above the law.

“Our team worked tirelessly to bring him to justice and I hope it brings some reassurance to his victim and the community now he is off the streets.”