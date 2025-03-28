Bungling Hartlepool burglar caught after tracker device led victim to stolen belongings

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:19 BST
A tracker device for a stolen computer led a burglary victim straight to the house raiders.

Kasey Willis and Jessica Prentice were found on the steps of nearby Durham Crown Court smoking cigarettes also taken in the raid.

The pair, who initially said they had merely retrieved the belongings from the “real” thief, are now behind bars after both admitted burglary.

Willis, 32, formerly of Bodmin Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for eight months and Prentice, 34, of no fixed address, was locked up for two years and four months.

Hartlepool burglar Kasey Willis was traced to the steps at Durham Crown Court by a device tracking a stolen computer.Hartlepool burglar Kasey Willis was traced to the steps at Durham Crown Court by a device tracking a stolen computer.
They committed the offence at a student house in Durham City on January 28.

Sergeant Daniel Beardmore, of the Durham City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said after the pair were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court: “Prentice and Willis are not sophisticated burglars but clearly saw and took the opportunity to snatch belongings from an unsecure house.

“We are glad they are off the streets and we will always pursue anyone who behaves in this unacceptable way.”

