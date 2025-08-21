Bungling Peterlee burglar jailed after leaving blood at scene of latest raid
Julie Jones is beginning more than two years behind bars after she was convicted of the third-strike offence.
She must also pay her latest victim more than £200 in compensation.
Jones smashed a window at the back of a home in Wheatley Hill earlier this year before making off with a TV and a kettle.
Durham Constabulary said after she was sentenced: “An investigation was launched and the 41 year old was arrested after blood left at the scene was matched to her.
“Despite denying the offence and giving a ‘no comment’ interview, Jones was charged with burglary and on August 8 was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Durham Crown Court.
“Jones, of Peterlee, was also ordered to pay more than £200 to the victim.”