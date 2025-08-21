Bungling Peterlee burglar jailed after leaving blood at scene of latest raid

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Aug 2025, 09:53 BST
A bungling burglar who was traced after leaving blood at the scene of her latest raid has been jailed at crown court.

Julie Jones is beginning more than two years behind bars after she was convicted of the third-strike offence.

She must also pay her latest victim more than £200 in compensation.

Jones smashed a window at the back of a home in Wheatley Hill earlier this year before making off with a TV and a kettle.

Bungling burglar Julie Jones has been jailed at crown court.

Durham Constabulary said after she was sentenced: “An investigation was launched and the 41 year old was arrested after blood left at the scene was matched to her.

“Despite denying the offence and giving a ‘no comment’ interview, Jones was charged with burglary and on August 8 was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Durham Crown Court.

“Jones, of Peterlee, was also ordered to pay more than £200 to the victim.”

