A bungling burglar who was traced after leaving blood at the scene of her latest raid has been jailed at crown court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Jones is beginning more than two years behind bars after she was convicted of the third-strike offence.

She must also pay her latest victim more than £200 in compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones smashed a window at the back of a home in Wheatley Hill earlier this year before making off with a TV and a kettle.

Bungling burglar Julie Jones has been jailed at crown court.

Durham Constabulary said after she was sentenced: “An investigation was launched and the 41 year old was arrested after blood left at the scene was matched to her.

“Despite denying the offence and giving a ‘no comment’ interview, Jones was charged with burglary and on August 8 was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Durham Crown Court.

“Jones, of Peterlee, was also ordered to pay more than £200 to the victim.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.