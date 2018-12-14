Burglar jailed after targeting 91-year-old and claiming 'he should be grateful' when he was caught in his Hartlepool home

A burglar was jailed today after targeting a 91-year-old man's home and even tricking him into allowing him out of the the Hartlepool flat.

A court heard the elderly victim was awakened by noises and found Adam Wilkins in his flat at 6am.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Drug addict Wilkins, 29, tricked the drowsy victim by claiming that he had chased away two women who had forced their way into the ground floor property in central Hartlepool

Wilkins had stashed away his video player, mobile phone and a bank card and the man helped him to carry out his bag of loot, saying in a Victim Impact statement later that he felt an idiot.

But Wilkins left behind a footwear impression which the police linked to him when they were checking suspects, said prosecutor Peter Sabiston.

Wilkins told police that he had taken drugs and he could not recall what had happened.

He said that he was being threatened and that he was told to burgle the flat.

Mr Sabiston said that the old man was awoken at 6am and he walked into the living room where he found a window was open and he saw a man standing there.

Wilkins told him: "You should be grateful.

"I just saw two women opening your window and I chased them away."

Duncan McReddie, defending, said: "He is sorry for what he has done.

"He was being threatened and he said that the window was open and he was told to get in."

Wilkins, of Lewis Grove, Hartlepool, who appeared over a videolink from Durham Prison, was jailed for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to the September 27 burglary.