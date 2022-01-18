Burglar jailed for three months and accomplice given a suspended sentence
A burglar has been jailed and his accomplice given a suspended prison sentence after being caught on camera stealing from a garden shed.
Hayden Blades, of Watkin Crescent, Murton, was seen breaking into a shed in the Seaham area along with Mason Curley, of Luke Crescent, also in Murton.
However, the pair had been caught on camera by an eagle-eyed witness, who filmed the break-in on their mobile phone.
A statement on social media from Seaham and Easington Police said: “When the pair realised they were being filmed by a witness, they threw objects at the individual and made off in a blue Ford Transit van. The van was recovered shortly after the burglary. Blades and Curley were identified from the footage and arrested on Sunday, January 16.”
Blades, 25, was charged with burglary and pleaded guilty to the offence at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court on Monday, January 17, and was given a three-month custodial sentence.
Curley, 28, was charged with burglary and a charge of making off without payment and was given a three-month suspended sentence, a four-week curfew, and ordered to pay the cost of the fuel he had taken.