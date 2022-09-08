News you can trust since 1877
Burglar warned by Teesside judge he is facing 'lengthy' jail term for spate of Hartlepool burglaries

A Hartlepool burglar has been warned he is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he admitted a string of house break-ins and using stolen bank cards in local shops.

By Mark Payne
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 1:34 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 1:48 pm
Kevin Brown pleaded guilty to the offences at Teesside Crown Court.
Kevin Brown, 44, confessed to carrying out five burglaries in 10 days earlier this year in the town.

Addresses he stole from between January 20 and 30 included homes in Wolviston Road, Braemar Road, Esk Grove and Oxford Road.

Among the things he took were bank cards, televisions, medicine, an Xbox games console, sports clothes, handbag and contents, jewellery box, and alcohol.

Brown, whose address was given as care of Holme House Prison, also admitted six counts of fraud by using the stolen bank and debit cards in local Spar, One Stop and Premier stores.

He pleaded to all the offences at Teesside Crown Court and was remanded in custody.

Recorder David Gordon adjourned sentence until September 28 but warned him a “significant” jail term was very likely.

