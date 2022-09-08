Burglar warned by Teesside judge he is facing 'lengthy' jail term for spate of Hartlepool burglaries
A Hartlepool burglar has been warned he is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he admitted a string of house break-ins and using stolen bank cards in local shops.
Kevin Brown, 44, confessed to carrying out five burglaries in 10 days earlier this year in the town.
Addresses he stole from between January 20 and 30 included homes in Wolviston Road, Braemar Road, Esk Grove and Oxford Road.
Among the things he took were bank cards, televisions, medicine, an Xbox games console, sports clothes, handbag and contents, jewellery box, and alcohol.
Brown, whose address was given as care of Holme House Prison, also admitted six counts of fraud by using the stolen bank and debit cards in local Spar, One Stop and Premier stores.
Most Popular
-
1
Cleveland Police rule out foul play in Hartlepool death of 22-year-old Henry Rafferty
-
2
Hartlepool United fan cleared of trying to provoke violence during heated League Two Bradford City match
-
3
See inside Hartlepool's first escape room as it opens for business
-
4
Hospital’s plea for relatives and friends of Hartlepool man to come forward
-
5
Hartlepool school's appeal to community after vandal attack
He pleaded to all the offences at Teesside Crown Court and was remanded in custody.
Recorder David Gordon adjourned sentence until September 28 but warned him a “significant” jail term was very likely.