Kevin Brown, 44, confessed to carrying out five burglaries in 10 days earlier this year in the town.

Addresses he stole from between January 20 and 30 included homes in Wolviston Road, Braemar Road, Esk Grove and Oxford Road.

Among the things he took were bank cards, televisions, medicine, an Xbox games console, sports clothes, handbag and contents, jewellery box, and alcohol.

Brown, whose address was given as care of Holme House Prison, also admitted six counts of fraud by using the stolen bank and debit cards in local Spar, One Stop and Premier stores.

He pleaded to all the offences at Teesside Crown Court and was remanded in custody.