John Chapman, 37, broke into the King Johns Tavern in the town centre on June 6 this year just after 1am.

Teesside Crown Court heard he forced his way in through a side door which had been smashed in a previous burglary, triggering the alarm.

The break in was caught on CCTV.

The King Johns Tavern, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Lamballe, prosecuting, said: “It shows the defendant entering the premises wearing distinctive clothing.

"The till drawer is taken from inside.”

Fortunately there was no cash in it.

Chapman was arrested within the hour after police identified him from the CCTV.

He was on police bail at the time for another burglary of an unoccupied house in Sheriff Street on April 14.

Workers in a nearby pizza shop saw him climb in through a window and called the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A radiator from the property had been removed and was leaning against a kitchen unit.

Chapman was arrested climbing out of the window.

He admitted both offences and faced a minimum three-year jail sentence as he was a ‘third strike’ burglar.

But the judge heard Chapman’s last burglary was 10 years ago and the probation service was willing to work with him to tackle his drug use, the main cause of his offending.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, imposed a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for two years, with drug rehabilitation conditions.