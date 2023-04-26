News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
35 minutes ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
2 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
3 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
4 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
4 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

Burglar who broke into house at Hartlepool Marina warned he is facing jail

A burglar has been warned he is facing jail after admitting a house break in in Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST

Dylan Balmer, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court in custody on Tuesday, April 25.

The details of the charge are that he entered a house in Mayflower Close, in the Marina area, as a trespasser and stole a handbag and purse, containing keys, on March 26 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The value of the property stolen is not known.

Teesside Crown Court.Teesside Crown Court.
Teesside Crown Court.
Most Popular

Stephen Constantine, defending, said of the offence: “It was an impulsive act committed whilst intoxicated.”

Judge Tim Stead adjourned sentencing for the preparation of a report by the probation service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told Balmer, of Bowness Close, Hartlepool, there were “no promises” in adjourning and that it is likely he will receive an immediate custodial sentence.

Balmer will be sentenced in early June and he was remanded in custody after a bail application was rejected by the judge.

Read More
Lad, 20, committed three 'two-in-one' burglaries