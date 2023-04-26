Dylan Balmer, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court in custody on Tuesday, April 25.

The details of the charge are that he entered a house in Mayflower Close, in the Marina area, as a trespasser and stole a handbag and purse, containing keys, on March 26 this year.

The value of the property stolen is not known.

Teesside Crown Court.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said of the offence: “It was an impulsive act committed whilst intoxicated.”

Judge Tim Stead adjourned sentencing for the preparation of a report by the probation service.

He told Balmer, of Bowness Close, Hartlepool, there were “no promises” in adjourning and that it is likely he will receive an immediate custodial sentence.