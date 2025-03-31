Burglar who broke into Peterlee's Asda supermarket warehouse is quickly jailed

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 31st Mar 2025, 08:58 BST
A burglar who flouted a court order by breaking into a supermarket just a day later has been jailed.

Merrick Ainslie initially received a conditional discharge on March 24 for three shop thefts.

A day later he was spotted by security staff climbing over a fence to enter Asda’s Peterlee warehouse.

Durham Constabulary said: “The 41-year-old was found with bags filled with cheese and laundry detergent.

Merrick Ainslie was caught breaking into the warehouse at Asda's Peterlee store.

“Police were called and he was arrested and later charged with burglary.”

Ainslie, 41, formerly of Thirlmere Road, Peterlee, was jailed for 17 weeks after admitting the offence at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.

PC Karley Reed, of Peterlee Volume Crime Team, said: “Burglary has a huge impact on businesses and it will not be tolerated in our communities.

“We will continue to use all the powers at our disposal to disrupt the unacceptable work of opportunist thieves.”

Ainslie must also pay £85 court costs.

