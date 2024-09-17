Burglars steal till and Miles for Men charity box after breaking inside Hartlepool's Arches cafe
The box was raising money for Hartlepool charity Miles for Men, which has supported a variety of causes across town.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A till and a Miles for Men charity box were stolen during a break in to the Arches café, in Park Road, Hartlepool at around 2.30am on Monday morning (16th September).
“Someone forced their way through the door and took the items and the black Casio till, worth several hundred pounds, which contained a small cash float, has sadly not yet been found.
“If you have any information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the till, please contact Hartlepool CID on the 101 number, quoting ref 178526.
“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”