Burglars strike at three farms on the edge of Hartlepool on the same night

Detectives are appealing for information after three farms on the outskirts of Hartlepool were targeted by thieves overnight.

Cleveland Police said: “Detectives believe a group of three males in dark clothing attended the farms with a tool to break locks on outbuildings with the aim of stealing quad bikes.

“On two occasions they gained entry to sheds. However, nothing was taken but at one address in Elwick a red quad bike, which is an older model, was stolen.

“Inquiries are underway and we would urge anyone with information or doorbell, dashcam or private CCTV footage which may have captured the three males to contact Hartlepool CID via the 101 number.

At least one of the break-ins took place at a farm in Elwick.

“If you’ve seen the stolen red quad bike either being ridden or advertised for sale, please call 101 and quote ref 179294.”

The incidents took place between around 12.30am and 6am on Tuesday, September 17.

Other victims of farming thefts or burglaries are urged to report them via the same number.