Detectives from Hartlepool CID have charged a 48-year-old man with one count of burglary and two of attempted burglary.

It comes after several residents in the Bishop Cuthbert area reported a man in rear gardens and trying doors in the early hours of yesterday, Sunday, July 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was bailed, with conditions, to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court in around two weeks’ time.