Burglary suspect detained and held for questioning in Hartlepool after police pursuit

A large police presence was reported seen dealing with a suspect in Raby Road, by Rium Terrace, on Friday lunchtime (May 20).

Around 10 police officers, two vans and two unmarked cars were said to be on the scene.

Police said they saw a man they wanted to speak to on Dent Street nearby and pursued him to the Mill House car park.

Police vehicles outside Hartlepool Police Station. Picture by FRANK REID

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “At 12.55 today officers on Dent Street saw a man they wanted to speak to in connection with some recent alleged burglaries.

"He was pursued and detained in the Mill House car park at 1.05pm and will be taken in to custody while inquiries continue.”