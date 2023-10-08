'Callous' burglar jailed after targeting Billingham house while elderly couple were in the garden
and live on Freeview channel 276
“Callous” Leonard Stan, who is 29, entered an address in the Tunstall Avenue area of Billingham on August 21 after seeing that the couple were in the garden.
Stan was soon apprehended by Stockton CID and charged with burglary.
Appearing at Teesside Crown Court, Stan, of Brompton Street, Middlesbrough, was handed a three-year prison sentence with automatic deportation to follow.
Detective Constable Rhianna Wales said after the jail term was imposed: “Leonard Stan sought to take advantage of his vulnerable victims while they were in the garden of their own home in the hours of daylight.
“This was an extremely upsetting incident for the occupants who felt violated by Stan’s actions that day. I’m pleased Stan has been held accountable for his actions and that justice has been served.”