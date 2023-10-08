Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Callous” Leonard Stan, who is 29, entered an address in the Tunstall Avenue area of Billingham on August 21 after seeing that the couple were in the garden.

Stan was soon apprehended by Stockton CID and charged with burglary.

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court, Stan, of Brompton Street, Middlesbrough, was handed a three-year prison sentence with automatic deportation to follow.

Burglar Leonard Stan has been jailed.

Detective Constable Rhianna Wales said after the jail term was imposed: “Leonard Stan sought to take advantage of his vulnerable victims while they were in the garden of their own home in the hours of daylight.