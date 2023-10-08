News you can trust since 1877
'Callous' burglar jailed after targeting Billingham house while elderly couple were in the garden

Police have welcomed a prison sentence handed to a callous burglar who broke into a house and stole gold jewellery from two elderly occupants.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Oct 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 09:25 BST
“Callous” Leonard Stan, who is 29, entered an address in the Tunstall Avenue area of Billingham on August 21 after seeing that the couple were in the garden.

Stan was soon apprehended by Stockton CID and charged with burglary.

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court, Stan, of Brompton Street, Middlesbrough, was handed a three-year prison sentence with automatic deportation to follow.

Burglar Leonard Stan has been jailed.
Detective Constable Rhianna Wales said after the jail term was imposed: “Leonard Stan sought to take advantage of his vulnerable victims while they were in the garden of their own home in the hours of daylight.

“This was an extremely upsetting incident for the occupants who felt violated by Stan’s actions that day. I’m pleased Stan has been held accountable for his actions and that justice has been served.”