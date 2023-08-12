News you can trust since 1877
Can you reunite 'large number of items' with their owners after Hartlepool Police make car thefts arrest?

Police are appealing for help in reuniting “a large number of items” with their rightful owners after a woman was arrested in connection with thefts from cars.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Aug 2023, 08:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 08:58 BST

They have issued photos of the belongings in the hope that people who recognise them will contact officers.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a spate of thefts from vehicles across Hartlepool over the last few nights.

“A large number of items have been recovered, which are believed to have been stolen from vehicles in the town.

“If anyone recognises any of the items in these photographs, please call DC Marina Lee of Hartlepool CID.”

Police can be contacted via phone on 101.