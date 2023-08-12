Can you reunite 'large number of items' with their owners after Hartlepool Police make car thefts arrest?

They have issued photos of the belongings in the hope that people who recognise them will contact officers.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a spate of thefts from vehicles across Hartlepool over the last few nights.

“A large number of items have been recovered, which are believed to have been stolen from vehicles in the town.

“If anyone recognises any of the items in these photographs, please call DC Marina Lee of Hartlepool CID.”