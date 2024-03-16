Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Durham Constabulary found more than 2,850 plants inside an address in Peterlee.

The force says they would have been worth £2million on the street when fully grown.

The farm was dismantled and seized and equipment in excess of £300,000 was confiscated from the property.

Cannabis with an estimated £2m street value was discovered in Peterlee during a police crackdown on county lines drug networks. (Photo: Durham Constabulary)

It was discovered during a week long operation during County Lines Intensification Week aimed at cracking down on illicit drug operations.

Warrants were carried out at several properties across the county to disrupt drugs gangs selling to and exploiting vulnerable people.

Police made ten arrests and say multiple drug supply lines have been shut down.

