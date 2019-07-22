Car fire after suspected ram raid on Post Office
A car was set on fire after a suspected Post Office ram raid.
A crew from Peterlee fire station was called to Hesleden village in the early hours of today, Monday, July 22.
A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “It was half past midnight when the job came in.
“The police were already there - there is a Post Office just up the road and they reckoned it had been used to ram raid the Post Office.
“The police believed they had ditched that car, set light to it, and left in another one.”
