Car transporter driver from Hartlepool in court after collision on A1 in Northumberland

A court heard how tragedy was narrowly averted when a car transporter crashed into an oncoming car on a single carriageway section of the A1 in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John McGowan, 63, of Clifton Avenue, Hartlepool, told Berwick Magistrates’ Court how he lost control of the fully-laden transporter between Ellingham and Wandylaw, north of Alnwick.

“It was dark and suddenly something looked like it was coming across the road in front of me,” he told the court. “I didn’t know what it was and swerved to the nearside but the wheel contacted the edge. I over-compensated and couldn’t get it back.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that a car driven by Barry Alsop was travelling southbound in the opposite direction when the incident happened on October 16.

Most Popular
The A1 near Ellingham.The A1 near Ellingham.
The A1 near Ellingham.

In a witness statement, Mr Alsop revealed how he saw the transporter narrowly miss the car in front of him. He pulled to the left and the transporter hit the side of his vehicle. One of the brand-new vehicles being carried by the transporter was thrown off and damaged.

The court heard Mr Alsop was left shaken but escaped with minor injuries.

Judge Currer said: “A momentary lapse in concentration could have had catastrophic consequences if it had been a head on collision. Thankfully it was just a glancing blow.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant, employed by ECM, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.