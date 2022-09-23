Cash boost for Hartlepool groups to reduce Halloween and Bonfire Night rowdiness

Mr Turner is inviting charities and youth groups to bid for cash from the Bright Sparks fund to support projects taking place on or around Halloween or Bonfire Night.

Charities must either work with children and young people, providing positive activities to divert them away from antisocial behaviour - or with vulnerable adults, who fear an increase in antisocial behaviour at this time of year.

Mr Turner said: “Traditionally, there is an increase in anti-social behaviour as nights get longer and certain dates loom large in the calendar.

Cleveland Police Commissioner Steve Turner

“With the anticipation of ASB comes a fear among many vulnerable adults that they could be targeted.”

He added: “I want to make sure that children and young people have adequate opportunities to focus their attentions on positive activities, which do not disrupt the lives of other residents.”

Bright Sparks is funded through the Police Property Act, which raises money by selling recovered stolen goods or property, where the owners cannot be traced.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) plans to release funding for charities every quarter with investments going to projects with a seasonal theme.

In additional to quarterly themes, charities working in Cleveland can apply for funding throughout the year for projects which complement the objectives of Steve’s Police and Crime Plan.

The deadline for applications is October 4.