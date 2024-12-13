Four people were arrested after a targeted operation recovered more than £5,000 in cash, drugs and a machete.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three warrants at properties in Peterlee and Horden and a vehicle stop were carried out under a specific operation aiming to clamp down on illegal drugs and criminality in the area.

A machete was recovered during the raid at an address in Smillie Road, Horden, along with nearly 200 suspected illegal tablets, more than £5,000 in cash, a police-style baton, several mobile phones and jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also concerns there may be a gun at the address although this was later confirmed as a realistic-looking BB gun which was also seized.

Peterlee Police have made four arrests following a drugs operation in Peterlee and Horden.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the address and taken into custody.

At a property in Wilkinson Road, Horden, five large carrier bags of cannabis were seized along with weighing scales and a mobile phone.

A woman in her 60s arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third warrant was executed at an address in Oak Road, Peterlee, where a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Officers from Durham Police’s Roads and Armed Policing Unit also stopped a car and arrested the driver for allegedly possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Inquiries are now continuing into all the cases.

Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of Peterlee CID, said: “This operation involved several different departments who have been working tirelessly to gather evidence which we will be presenting to the Crown Prosecution Service.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their area is urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.