The incident involved two vehicles and took place on the A179 Hart bypass, on the edge of Hartlepool, at around 9.50am on Saturday, May 20.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed that they sent two fire engines to the scene from Hartlepool and Stockton stations and were present for nearly 45 minutes while they freed the casualty and “made the scene safe”.

The brigade stated on their log: “Cleveland Fire Brigade attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

"One casualty was extricated from the vehicle by fire brigade and assessed by ambulance. Fire brigade made the scene safe.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 9.52am on Saturday, May 20, to a road traffic collision on Hart bypass, Hartlepool.

