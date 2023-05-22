News you can trust since 1877
Casualty freed by firefighters following two-vehicle collision on A179 Hart bypass

One person was freed from a vehicle and treated at the scene by medics following a collision.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:08 BST

The incident involved two vehicles and took place on the A179 Hart bypass, on the edge of Hartlepool, at around 9.50am on Saturday, May 20.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed that they sent two fire engines to the scene from Hartlepool and Stockton stations and were present for nearly 45 minutes while they freed the casualty and “made the scene safe”.

The brigade stated on their log: “Cleveland Fire Brigade attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

The incident took place on the A179 Hart bypass.
"One casualty was extricated from the vehicle by fire brigade and assessed by ambulance. Fire brigade made the scene safe.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 9.52am on Saturday, May 20, to a road traffic collision on Hart bypass, Hartlepool.

"We sent one clinical team leader and one patient was treated on scene."

