Caught on camera: Hartlepool fly tipping fines double in number

The number of fines issued has also doubled in the last two years with dozens more cases still going through the legal system.

There have been 2,208 reports of fly-tipping in the town in 2021 - down from 2,547 in 2020 - although slightly higher than the 2,107 recorded in 2019, according to figures from Hartlepool Borough Council.

A report from Sylvia Pinkney, council assistant director for regulatory services, notes that, although fly-tipping remains a “significant problem”, numerous steps have been taken to tackle it in the past year.

Fly tipping items left at Hartlepool's Oakesway Industrial Estate. Picture by FRANK REID

This has included issuing fixed penalty notices, setting up a working group on the issue and using overt CCTV cameras.

In her report, she said: “Reports of fly tipping have decreased from the previous corresponding year, which may be partly reflective of the work of the anti-social behaviour focus group looking at this specific issue.

“The deployment of overt CCTV cameras has also been used at 11 specific locations to tackle some of the most prolific hot spot sites for fly tipping.

“To hasten the removal of some items, a more efficient mechanism is being developed between the civil enforcement and cleansing team.”

More items left at Oakesway Industrial Estate. Picture by FRANK REID

The report, presented to the council’s neighbourhood services committee, also states there have been 40 fixed penalty notices issued for fly tipping in 2021.

This is higher than both the 35 issued in 2020, when there were more reports of fly tipping, and the 19 recorded in 2019.

Meanwhile there are 45 “active cases” currently being investigated by the council team, according to the report.

The council report notes responsibility for fly-tipping cases lies with the civil enforcement team.

The team has altered the way it works to tackle the “sheer volume” of requests, and now spend longer periods investigating specific areas of concern, ensuring a visual presence and concentrating on various enforcement areas.

During the last reporting period, the team was impacted by “long term staff absence and difficulties with recruitment” although they are now set to return to their full complement of civil enforcement officers.