Police received a report that three people entered Tesco on Belle Vue Way in Hartlepool on Tuesday, May 2, at around 3.30pm and took six new iPhones that were worth almost £6,000.

It was reported that the suspects then left the store without payment.

Officers have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Cleveland Police said: “Officers are appealing for the three men shown in the images above to come forward as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who recognises any of the people in the CCTV images is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 083418.