CCTV images released after iPhones worth £6,000 stolen from Hartlepool store

Police are investigating after three people allegedly stole iPhones worth almost £6,000 from Tesco in Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read

Police received a report that three people entered Tesco on Belle Vue Way in Hartlepool on Tuesday, May 2, at around 3.30pm and took six new iPhones that were worth almost £6,000.

It was reported that the suspects then left the store without payment.

Officers have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with a theft from a shop in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police said: “Officers are appealing for the three men shown in the images above to come forward as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who recognises any of the people in the CCTV images is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 083418.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 111.”

