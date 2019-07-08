Charge dropped against driver accused over death of Hartlepool man Connor McDade
A pizza delivery driver has been cleared of causing the death of Hartlepool man Connor McDade.
Connor McDade, 21, from Hartlepool, died nine days after he was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the southbound side of the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle, in the early hours of Saturday, April 14, last year.
Tevik Selman, 26, had denied causing death by careless driving and during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court prosecutors have now dropped the case against him.
Prosecutor Jolyon Perks told the court: "I can confirm the Crown have decided, having regard to the available evidence, to offer no evidence in this case."
Judge Robert Adams recorded a not guilty verdict.
The judge said: "On the basis of what I know about the case, it does seem to me the prospects of a conviction were very, very remote, in the light of the expert report for the defence."
Selman, of Tossen Terrace, Newcastle, had been on conditional bail and was due to face trial in September.
Judge Adams told him: "The prosecution has now reviewed the case and they have decided there is no reasonable prospect of conviction and therefore the prosecution formally offer no evidence against you and a not guilty verdict is entered on the indictment.
"That now ends these proceedings and any bail conditions that applied before today no longer apply."
Connor, who lived in Seaton Carew, was described as a ‘generous and kind-hearted’ man.
Last May, Stranton Grange Crematorium was packed with Connor’s family and friends as they attended a celebration and thanksgiving for his life.
Guests were asked to wear odd socks in tribute to Connor’s motto that “life’s too short for matching socks”.
During the service Connor’s family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the RVI for their care and compassion, as well as the ambulance service, police, and friends who stayed with Connor after the accident.
Instead of flowers the family asked that people contributed to a collection for the RVI hospital.