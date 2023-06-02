British Transport Police and Network Rail mobile operations managers say they will be conducting patrols in the Billingham area following a sharp increase in trespassing.

It comes as footage caught on CCTV cameras shows people trespassing and vandalising nearby cars on the lines in Billingham.

The footage has also captured a child throwing ballast – stones that form the base of the railway – at cars on the A19 from the tracks.

CCTV footage has emerged of children throwing railway ballast at passing cars near Billingham./Photo: Network Rail

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East Route, said: "The railway is not a playground and it is deeply concerning to see people taking serious risks to their own and other people's safety.

"Trespassing incidents on the railway are dangerous for everyone who uses the system since they can result in serious injuries or, in the worst instance, fatalities.

"We urge the general public to report any instances of trespassing they see to the BTP, as well as parents, teachers, and other responsible people to make sure children understand the dangers of trespassing."

Since April last year there have been 35 recorded incidents of trespass. Network Rail has said trespassers are largely young people, as well as some dog walkers, cutting across from one area to another as a shortcut.

Chris Smith, of the British Transport Police, said: "Trespass incidents of this nature cause a serious risk to life as trains cannot stop as quickly as cars.

"The dangers those witnessed are willing to put themselves in for a ‘shortcut’ or to behave in an anti-social manner is unfathomable.

"Those witnessed throwing stones to the dual carriageway below again is inherently dangerous and may result in severe damage to cars and serious or fatal injuries to drivers and passengers of many different vehicles."

Network Rail community safety teams are planning school visits in the area to talk to children about the dangerous and potentially fatal consequences of trespassing on the railway.

They will also be taking images into schools, such as Red House Secondary School, to see if anyone recognises the individual throwing stones at cars.