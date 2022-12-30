Class B drugs and large knife recovered during clampdown on antisocial behaviour in Hartlepool

The action targeted off-road bikes causing a nuisance in the town.

The items were discovered in the run up to Christmas during action targeting off-road bikes causing nuisance.

Activity included direct enforcement action, preventative measures and youth engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrants were executed at addresses on Shelly Grove and Colenso Street as a result of information received from the public in relation to off road bikes.

Officers recovered a quantity of class B drugs and a large knife inside of the premises as a result of the search.

Supported by the Motorcyle Unit from Cleveland Police’s Specialist Operations Unit, Neighbourhood Teams stopped a teenage rider in the Headland area of the town, who was referred to the Youth Offending Team. The bike was seized by officers.

PC Geoff Coggin also spent a week visiting schools to speak to youngsters about the dangers of riding off-road bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Dave Lester of Hartlepool Neighbourhoods said: “By learning about the legal consequences of riding these bikes, and also the risk of seriously hurting or even killing themselves or someone else, we hope that youngsters can see the realistic outcomes of riding dangerously, antisocially and illegally.

“Whilst engagement and education are extremely important in changing the culture of riding off road bikes, our proactive work to stop those riding on off-road bikes antisocially in public places and causing fear to communities, continues daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad