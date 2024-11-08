Cleveland crime commissioner Matt Storey hails difference Home Office Safer Streets funding is having in Hartlepool ward

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST
An anti-crime chief hailed ongoing work to clean up the streets in a Hartlepool neighbourhood after £335,000 of funding as “inspirational”.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey joined council and police workers on a walkabout in Victoria ward on Tuesday.

He saw first hand how grassroots work is targeting anti-social issues, such as fly-tipping, empty properties and burglary as part of the Home Office’s Safer Streets project.

It is also being used to improve community cohesion in the ward, which is home to 38 different nationalities and was rocked by violence during the summer riot.

Safer Streets officer Martin Jones explains issues with rubbish in an alley in the Victoria ward.placeholder image
Safer Streets officer Martin Jones explains issues with rubbish in an alley in the Victoria ward.

A total of £335,408 is being invested in the ward in projects spearheaded on the ground by community cohesion officer Martin Jones and environmental projects officer Tom Carroll.

Mr Storey said: “I think the work that Safer Streets has done in Hartlepool is already having a really big impact.

"The more we invest in community safety locally, it brings people together, gives people ownership of their area and uplifts it.

"I think the work Martin and Thomas have done is absolutely inspirational.”

He said he would like to see more funding to continue the work in other wards in Hartlepool.

A day of action took place this week which saw home security packs and well as safety advice distributed from a trailer in Dent Street.

A litter pick organised with the Big Town Tidy Up and volunteers from the Salaam Centre was held and street cleaning by Hartlepool’s Safer Streets’ team.

The Safer Streets cash is being used to improve alley gates with insecure gates linked to fly-tipping and rubbish dumped in back streets.

Mobile CCTV cameras are being used to target hot spot areas in the ward.

Laminate screening have been used to disguise three long-term empty properties in Elliott Street as an alternative to ugly wood boards.

There are plans to improve 20 such houses in the ward.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of neighbourhood services at Hartlepool Borough Council, a key partner in Safer Streets, said: “Given the problems we had a few months ago with the riots, it has been ever more important to do some cohesion work.

"I think we have made huge strides in a short space of time and I would like to thank everyone for that.”

