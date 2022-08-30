Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brigade say in many cases attacks appear to be planned with youths hiding and waiting for them to arrive at calls before hurling bricks and stones at engines and firefighters.

There have been 10 incidents between April and July this year and have also included firefighters being threatened with a shovel and crews spat at, to attempting to take water carriers away.

It has resulted in damaged fire engines having to be taken off the road for repair, putting a further strain on resources.

Cleveland Fire Brigade says it will not tolerate violence and abuse against its engines and officers.

Crews have also been subjected to verbal abuse when carrying our Safer Homes Visits to give help and advice with home fire precaution measures.

Chief Fire Officer Ian Hayton said: “It is completely unacceptable for our staff to be subject to violence and acts of vandalism whilst protecting the public.

"Our job is being made more difficult by the thoughtless actions of a minority intent on setting fires and then trying to injure staff and damage engines.

“This can potentially mean a vehicle is off the road and unavailable to respond to other incidents. These attacks also divert crews from real emergencies where lives may be at risk.

"Such violence puts firefighters at risk of serious injury. Cleveland Fire Brigade will not tolerate such attacks."

Fire vehicles are fitted with CCTV and staff have bodycams.

The brigade say they will use any evidence it has to help police prosecute individuals.