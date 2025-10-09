Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey joins offenders in cleaning Hartlepool beach
They were joined in their efforts, which fall under the Community Payback scheme, by Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matt Storey.
Community Payback is a community sentence issued by the courts as an alternative to prison.
Those who have committed criminal offences take part in unpaid work projects to benefit their local community and make reparations for their offences.
The visit to the Headland allowed Mr Storey to find out why participants previously offended, how they plan to move forward positively and how Community Payback programmes make a difference to their lives and communities.
The group gathered four bags of rubbish from the shore, collecting discarded items such as a empty vapes and broken glass bottles.
Mr Storey said: “Community sentences are essential to ensuring that people who have offended get the right sanction that will be most effective in preventing reoffending.
“This kind of community work gives them a stake in their area and allows them to make a positive contribution to society, serving their community and their sentence at the same time.”
The beach clean is part of Mr Storey’s ongoing community engagement programme.
In addition to meeting with victims of crime, he also seeks the views of criminals.
His discussions with people on probation or in prison aims to get to the heart of what leads them to get stuck in the dangerous cycle of offending and re-offending.
Mr Storey added: “It is so important to listen to people who are currently in the criminal justice system so we can understand them, and their experiences, and ensure the criminal justice system has the best possible impact.
“The people I chatted with understood they had done wrong and that they only had themselves to blame.
"They are highly motivated to make amends through this community work.
“They are a great example of how community payback can help people turn their lives around and in my work as PCC I will always support the right sentence to support effective rehabilitation and prevent reoffending.”
The beach clean was organised by Probation Service North-East following a nomination by town Jonathan Brash and formed part of the Great British Beach Clean (GBBC) .