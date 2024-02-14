Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old man is being held on suspicion of the murder of Hemawand Ali Hussein who was killed after being shot with a shotgun at a house in Charterhouse Street in September 2019.

Cleveland Police said the arrest comes following collaborative work between the force, international partners and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The suspect has not been named.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemawand Ali Hussein was murdered in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for help to trace two other men, thought to be Albanian, who are also suspected of being involved in Mr Hussein’s murder.

Their names are Sajmir Dodoveci, aged 38, and Armando Marku, 24.

A number of other men have already been sentenced to lengthy jail sentences after being found guilty of involvement in Mr Hussein’s death.

Sajmir Dodoveci is wanted by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three others were jailed for manslaughter the previous year – Noza Saffari, 42, for 15 years, Dorian Pirija, 36, got 19 years, and Qazim Marku, 28, was sentenced to 19 years.

Anyone with information about the outstanding wanted men are urged to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference SE19159141.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 111.

Mr Hussein, who was 30, was involved in the cannabis trade when he was killed in Hartlepool.