Cleveland Police announce arrest of man, 32, on suspicion of Hemawand Ali Hussein Hartlepool murder
The 32-year-old man is being held on suspicion of the murder of Hemawand Ali Hussein who was killed after being shot with a shotgun at a house in Charterhouse Street in September 2019.
Cleveland Police said the arrest comes following collaborative work between the force, international partners and the National Crime Agency (NCA).
The suspect has not been named.
Police are continuing to appeal to the public for help to trace two other men, thought to be Albanian, who are also suspected of being involved in Mr Hussein’s murder.
Their names are Sajmir Dodoveci, aged 38, and Armando Marku, 24.
A number of other men have already been sentenced to lengthy jail sentences after being found guilty of involvement in Mr Hussein’s death.
Albanian Eugert Merizaj, 33, was jailed for a minimum of 32 years for murder at Teesside Crown Court, in May 2022.
Three others were jailed for manslaughter the previous year – Noza Saffari, 42, for 15 years, Dorian Pirija, 36, got 19 years, and Qazim Marku, 28, was sentenced to 19 years.
Anyone with information about the outstanding wanted men are urged to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference SE19159141.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 111.
Mr Hussein, who was 30, was involved in the cannabis trade when he was killed in Hartlepool.
He lived in Stockton and had a partner and two young children.