The first incident is believed to have occurred last week at the Tesco cash point in Belle Vue, where a man is believed to have had cash stolen from his hand by a male suspect after using the cash point.

In another incident, which happened in the early hours of Wednesday December 15 at a cash point on Church Street, a man who was using the machine was barged into by a male who reportedly grabbed the cash and made off on a pedal cycle towards Hartlepool train station.

A third incident took place between 3am and 4am on Saturday December 18 in York Road. A man is believed to have used the Virgin Money cash point before proceeding along York Road and turning left onto either Houghton Street or Whitburn Street.

He was then approached by a male who reportedly asked for a lighter before taking the victims wallet.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of robbery and he remains in police custody at this time, but Police would like to speak with the victims or anyone else who may have information about these incidents.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a spate of suspected robberies in Hartlepool.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101 and quote incident number 212275.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111, or online at the Crimestoppers website.

