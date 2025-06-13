Police are appealing for information concerning a suspected arson attack on a home.

"Unknown individuals” are said to have “poured accelerant” through the window of a property in Glastonbury Walk, in Hartlepool, between midnight and 12.30am on Friday, June 13.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Thankfully, no one was injured but the fire caused significant damage to the interior of the property.

“Our officers are conducting extensive enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information to please contact DC Macdonald, from Hartlepool CID, on 101, quoting reference 107103.

The incident took place in Glastonbury Walk, Hartlepool. Picture courtesy of Google Street View.

“Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

