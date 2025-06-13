Cleveland Police appeal after 'unknown individuals' set fire to Hartlepool property
"Unknown individuals” are said to have “poured accelerant” through the window of a property in Glastonbury Walk, in Hartlepool, between midnight and 12.30am on Friday, June 13.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Thankfully, no one was injured but the fire caused significant damage to the interior of the property.
“Our officers are conducting extensive enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information to please contact DC Macdonald, from Hartlepool CID, on 101, quoting reference 107103.
“Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”