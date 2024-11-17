Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to a “violent altercation” involving a group of people.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 46-year-old man has already been arrested in connection with the Hartlepool incident and remains in custody while Cleveland Police inquiries continue.

The force said in a statement on Sunday: “The incident happened shortly after 12.15am on Saturday, 16 November, 2024, when a violent altercation between a small group of people happened on Church Street in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident happened near to the Tipsy Doorman and then moved across the street near to Sambuca.

Police want to trace a black Mercedes seen entering Station Approach, in Hartlepool, following a "violent altercation" nearby.

“A black Mercedes car was seen in the area shortly after the incident, travelling down Church Street before entering Station Approach.

“Anyone who witnessed the altercation, or who saw the Mercedes in the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

“Officers are also appealing for anyone with any CCTV or phone footage of the incident or of the area at the time, to get in touch.

“Please contact Cleveland Police by dialling 101 and quoting reference number SE24219088. Alternatively you can report information online here Report a crime | Cleveland Police