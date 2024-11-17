Cleveland Police appeal after 'violent altercation' in Hartlepool's Church Street
A 46-year-old man has already been arrested in connection with the Hartlepool incident and remains in custody while Cleveland Police inquiries continue.
The force said in a statement on Sunday: “The incident happened shortly after 12.15am on Saturday, 16 November, 2024, when a violent altercation between a small group of people happened on Church Street in the town.
“The incident happened near to the Tipsy Doorman and then moved across the street near to Sambuca.
“A black Mercedes car was seen in the area shortly after the incident, travelling down Church Street before entering Station Approach.
“Anyone who witnessed the altercation, or who saw the Mercedes in the area at the time, is asked to contact police.
“Officers are also appealing for anyone with any CCTV or phone footage of the incident or of the area at the time, to get in touch.
“Please contact Cleveland Police by dialling 101 and quoting reference number SE24219088. Alternatively you can report information online here Report a crime | Cleveland Police