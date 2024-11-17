Cleveland Police appeal after 'violent altercation' in Hartlepool's Church Street

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 17th Nov 2024, 13:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses to a “violent altercation” involving a group of people.

A 46-year-old man has already been arrested in connection with the Hartlepool incident and remains in custody while Cleveland Police inquiries continue.

The force said in a statement on Sunday: “The incident happened shortly after 12.15am on Saturday, 16 November, 2024, when a violent altercation between a small group of people happened on Church Street in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The incident happened near to the Tipsy Doorman and then moved across the street near to Sambuca.

Police want to trace a black Mercedes seen entering Station Approach, in Hartlepool, following a "violent altercation" nearby.Police want to trace a black Mercedes seen entering Station Approach, in Hartlepool, following a "violent altercation" nearby.
Police want to trace a black Mercedes seen entering Station Approach, in Hartlepool, following a "violent altercation" nearby.

“A black Mercedes car was seen in the area shortly after the incident, travelling down Church Street before entering Station Approach.

“Anyone who witnessed the altercation, or who saw the Mercedes in the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

“Officers are also appealing for anyone with any CCTV or phone footage of the incident or of the area at the time, to get in touch.

“Please contact Cleveland Police by dialling 101 and quoting reference number SE24219088. Alternatively you can report information online here Report a crime | Cleveland Police

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice