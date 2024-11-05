Cleveland Police appeal as driver and passenger 'narrowly escape injury' after mystery object is hurled at their van on the A19
Cleveland Police are now appealing for dashcam footage and information following the incident on the A19 on Tuesday, November 5, at around 10.05am.
The force said in a statement: “A grey Peugeot Boxer van was travelling south on the A19 near Billingham Bottoms when an object was thrown – possibly from the bridge overhead - causing damage to the windscreen.
“Officers attended and conducted an area search for the suspect, and other enquiries are now underway.
“We would like anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and who may have captured the incident on their dashcam to get in touch ASAP.
“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 212328.
“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”