A driver and his passenger “narrowly escaped injury” after their windscreen was damaged when an object was hurled at their van.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police are now appealing for dashcam footage and information following the incident on the A19 on Tuesday, November 5, at around 10.05am.

The force said in a statement: “A grey Peugeot Boxer van was travelling south on the A19 near Billingham Bottoms when an object was thrown – possibly from the bridge overhead - causing damage to the windscreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended and conducted an area search for the suspect, and other enquiries are now underway.

The incident took place on the A19 near Billingham.

“We would like anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and who may have captured the incident on their dashcam to get in touch ASAP.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 212328.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”