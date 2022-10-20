Officers responded to a report of a burglary at about 3am on Reedston Road.

But when they arrived, a number of males made off, including some in a Ford Transit-type van.

The van collided with two police vehicles and a black Nissan Qashqai belonging to a member of the public.

The burglary took place in Reedston Road, Hartlepool, on October 6.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 6, and the van’s registration plate was covered.

Cleveland Police stated: “The van collided with two police vehicles and a black Nissan Qashqai belonging to a member of the public, causing significant damage to all vehicles and thousands of pounds in repair fees.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact PC Esther Allen on 101, quoting incident number 178963.

