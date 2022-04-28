Cleveland Police appeal for information after driver reported colliding with a child near Hartlepool school

Police officers in Hartlepool are appealing for information after a driver reported they had been involved in a collision with a child who may attend High Tunstall College of Science.

By Neil Fatkin
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:56 pm

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 28, at around 3.11pm near the school in Elwick Road. The police would like to hear from parents or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

A statement posted on social media by Cleveland Police said: “The boy walked off and said he was uninjured. But the driver and police want to make sure he is fine like he said.

"Parents of pupils are being asked to check with their child and call the police if their child was involved, but they would like to reiterate that he is not in any trouble at all.”

Anyone who can assist with inquiries should call 101, quoting reference 070670.

