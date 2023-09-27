Cleveland Police appeal for information after man is shot in the hand with air rifle in Billingham
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident where the victim was shot in the hand in Billingham.
It happened around 11pm on Pentland Avenue on Monday, September 25, as the 37-year-old man walked along the road.
Cleveland Police said: “The man attended the University Hospital of North Tees for a wound to his hand and is receiving ongoing treatment.
“Officers believe that a black BMW 1 series was in the area at the time of the incident.
“Neighbourhood team officers are conducting high visibility patrols in the area for reassurance to local residents and the public.”
Any witnesses or anyone with CCTV which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 192279.
Charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.