Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident where the victim was shot in the hand in Billingham.

It happened around 11pm on Pentland Avenue on Monday, September 25, as the 37-year-old man walked along the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said: “The man attended the University Hospital of North Tees for a wound to his hand and is receiving ongoing treatment.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information. Picture by FRANK REID

“Officers believe that a black BMW 1 series was in the area at the time of the incident.

“Neighbourhood team officers are conducting high visibility patrols in the area for reassurance to local residents and the public.”

Any witnesses or anyone with CCTV which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 192279.