News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Cleveland Police appeal for information after man is shot in the hand with air rifle in Billingham

A man needed hospital treatment after he was shot with an air rifle as he walked along a street.
By Mark Payne
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident where the victim was shot in the hand in Billingham.

It happened around 11pm on Pentland Avenue on Monday, September 25, as the 37-year-old man walked along the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said: “The man attended the University Hospital of North Tees for a wound to his hand and is receiving ongoing treatment.

Cleveland Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information. Picture by FRANK REIDCleveland Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information. Picture by FRANK REID
Cleveland Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

“Officers believe that a black BMW 1 series was in the area at the time of the incident.

“Neighbourhood team officers are conducting high visibility patrols in the area for reassurance to local residents and the public.”

Any witnesses or anyone with CCTV which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 192279.

Charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.