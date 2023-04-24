Cleveland Police appeal for information after man left in hospital after late night altercation in Hartlepool
Hartlepool detectives are appealing for information or video footage after a man was hit by a car and injured during an incident late at night.
Police say an altercation took place in Lowthian Road sometime between 00:10am and 00:20am on Sunday, April 23.
Two vehicles are said to have arrived at the scene; one believed to be a dark coloured 4x4 and a blue or grey Ford Focus.
Cleveland Police said: “The Ford struck the 21-year-old man and was then driven from the scene.
"The vehicle was found burnt out in Colwyn Road a short time afterwards.
“The victim is in the University Hospital of North Tees receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
“Enquiries are underway and we would appeal for anyone who can assist to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 076549.”
They are appealing for any dascam or other footage. Information can also be passed anonymously to crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555111.