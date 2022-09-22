Cleveland Police appeal for video footage of large scale disturbance in Billingham
Police are appealing to the public for video footage they may have after a “large scale” disturbance which resulted in two arrests.
Cleveland Police are seeking any mobile phone footage, CCTV or dash cam footage of an incident in Quenby Road, Billingham, on Tuesday, September 20.
The force said there was a large scale disturbance in the road between 6pm and 6.30pm, involving a large number of males and females.
One man and a juvenile female were arrested at the scene.
Anyone with footage which might be able to help police investigating the incident is asked to upload it to their website.
This can be done at the digital policing portal by following this link.
Witnesses or anyone with further information is also asked to contact PC 2884 Hambly or PC 2527 Wragg on the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident number SE22169133.