Cleveland Police are seeking any mobile phone footage, CCTV or dash cam footage of an incident in Quenby Road, Billingham, on Tuesday, September 20.

The force said there was a large scale disturbance in the road between 6pm and 6.30pm, involving a large number of males and females.

One man and a juvenile female were arrested at the scene.

Cleveland Police are appealing for footage of an incident in Billingham. Picture by FRANK REID

Anyone with footage which might be able to help police investigating the incident is asked to upload it to their website.

This can be done at the digital policing portal by following this link.