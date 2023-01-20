Cleveland Police appeal for witnesses after report of four-year-old girl being struck across face by man at Teesside Retail Park
Police have appealed to shoppers who may have witnessed an assault on a young child at a retail park to contact them.
The incident happened at Teesside Retail Park around 12.15pm on Tuesday, December 27, as a man pushed a pram across the car park on the pathway from the O2 shop.
A young child, believed to be aged around one was in the pram, and a girl aged about four was with them.
The man is reported to have struck the older child across the face and shouted at her.
He is then reported to have shaken the pram erratically.
The man, described as an Asian male, around 5ft 7in tall and aged around 50, then got into his car with the children and made off.
Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 233257.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.