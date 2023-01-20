The incident happened at Teesside Retail Park around 12.15pm on Tuesday, December 27, as a man pushed a pram across the car park on the pathway from the O2 shop.

A young child, believed to be aged around one was in the pram, and a girl aged about four was with them.

The man is reported to have struck the older child across the face and shouted at her.

Cleveland Police say the assault happened the day after Boxing Day at Teesside Retail Park. Picture: Google.

He is then reported to have shaken the pram erratically.

The man, described as an Asian male, around 5ft 7in tall and aged around 50, then got into his car with the children and made off.

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 233257.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

