Cleveland Police appeal to find Hartlepool man who may have information about a number of alleged commercial burglaries
Cleveland Police are looking to speak to a Hartlepool man who may have information about a number of alleged commercial burglaries in the area over the past month.
Cleveland Police would like to speak to Kevin Robert Brown, 46, who has links to the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Kevin is 46 years old, white, approximately six foot two inches tall, of proportionate build and has brown hair and blue eyes.
"He occasionally wears glasses.
“If you have seen Kevin or know of his current whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 111854
“If you don’t want to speak to police, you could pass any information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone 0800 555 111.”