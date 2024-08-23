Cleveland Police appeal to identify rioters three weeks after Hartlepool disorder
Cleveland Police have released these three images of people they are still looking to speak to in relation to the recent disorder in Hartlepool.
It comes as officers investigating the disorder on July 31 have now identified five more men following an earlier police appeal.
If you recognise the people pictured here, please get in touch with Cleveland Police via a specialist website set up for the investigation at mipp.police.uk.
Information can also be given by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.