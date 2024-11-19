Cleveland Police appeal to trace electric bike following Hartlepool robbery
Police have appealed for help in tracing an electric bike following a robbery.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers in Hartlepool are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen during a robbery in Sydenham Road in the town at 7.30pm on Wednesday, 13th November.
“The stolen Haibike Hardseven 5 electric mountain bike is similar to the bike in this picture.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101.”
Further details about the robbery have still to be revealed.