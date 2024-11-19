Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for help in tracing an electric bike following a robbery.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers in Hartlepool are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen during a robbery in Sydenham Road in the town at 7.30pm on Wednesday, 13th November.

“The stolen Haibike Hardseven 5 electric mountain bike is similar to the bike in this picture.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101.”

Further details about the robbery have still to be revealed.