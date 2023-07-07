News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police appeal to trace man after Hartlepool town centre assault

Police are appealing for the victim of a street attack to contact them.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST

Cleveland Police say a man has been arrested following the incident near Hartlepool Police Station.

The force said in a statement: “Police are appealing to trace a victim of an assault which occurred this morning in Hartlepool (Friday, 7th July).

“The incident happened around 6.20am on Victoria Road, close to Hartlepool Police Station.

Police say the attack took place in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, near Hartlepool Police Station.
Police say the attack took place in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, near Hartlepool Police Station.
“The male victim made off from the scene and officers would like to trace them so that they can check on their wellbeing and ensure they are safe and well.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and he remains in police custody.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the victim is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 132927.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

