Cleveland Police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man Robert McColm over alleged attack
Police have appealed for information to trace a man they wish to quiz about an attack.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Cleveland Police are appealing for help to trace Robert McColm, aged 37, who is wanted in connection with an allegation of assault.
“Robert is from Middlesbrough and lives in Hartlepool but is known to work in various locations across the UK and Ireland.
“If you have seen Robert or know of his whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 212398.”